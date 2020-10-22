Parineeti Chopra turns 32 today. The actress entered our hearts with a small but impactful role in the film, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and concreted her position with her turns in Ishaqzaade, Meri Pyari Bindu, Hasee Toh Phasee. She is global superstar Priyanka Chopra's cousin and the two actresses share a very close bond. Early on in her career, Parineeti used to stay with Priyanka in Mumbai. On Pari's birthday, PC took to her social media to share a glamourous wish. With the tweet, we are also reminded that 'mimi didi' Priyanka has a cute nickname for Parineeti - Tisha. Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: The Sunshine Girl’s Effervescent Styles, From Being Dressy Chic to Oozing Eloquent Elegance!

In the photo, the two ladies are posing outside the Udaipur Palace, where Priyanka married Nick Jonas in December 2018. Parineeti is dressed in red looking radiant. Priyanka is exuding glam in a shimmery bralette.

Check Out Priyanka's Tweet For Parineeti Here:

Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and 💋💋 Miss you tons ❤️@ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/we9TquMZgP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 22, 2020

On the work front, Parineeti has three very exciting projects. She will star in Sandeep aur Pinky Farraar with Arjun Kapoor. The trailer for the film looked very interesting.

Watch The Trailer For Sandeep Aur Pinky Farraar Here:

She will be seen in the desi remake of The Girl on the Train with Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress has said that this has been the toughest role of her career. Parineeti will also star in Saina Nehwal's biopic. The production and release of all the films were delayed due to the pandemic.

