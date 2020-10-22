She is #SunshineGirl with a smile, effervescence and vibe to boot in addition to having a surname to reckon with! Parineeti Chopra needs no introduction. Often counted amongst the finest talents of her generation, this vivacious millennial created an impression with a striking screen presence and affable nature from the word go. Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra’s first cousin, as an industry outsider, Parineeti has traversed a long way from being a public relations consultant in Yashraj Films to bustling into mainstream cinema. On the fashion front, Parineeti channelizes a simple yet striking vibe with her style. She seems to be taking the whole evolution journey to find a niche in her stride. Gritty that she is, Parineeti had bounced from a hiatus, etching a stupendous journey from flab to fab, flaunting a toned frame and teamed it with an equally pleasing style play, courtesy ace fashion stylist Sanjana Batra. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning style moments.

Known for her film repertoire of unconventional and feisty roles, the spontaneous Parineeti believes in turning tables for the flak received for her style sense by throwing a curveball and doling out ample and stunning red carpet looks, #OOTDs and posting pictures from her international sojourns. Here's a closer look. Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Version of Band Baaja Baaraat and What We See Is a Hot Magician!

Filmfare 2018 red carpet saw Parineeti bring in a whole lot of bling with a Kujta and Meri voluminous gown. Sleek hair, smokey eyes completed her look.

An H&M blue suit with Steve Madden pumps, Celine belt, soft curls and subtle nude glam completed the #BawseGirl look.

A monochrome chic vibe featuring separates from House of CB were accompanied by Jimmy Choo pumps, textured wavy hair and nude glam.

A white suit from Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya was upped by vinyl strapped heels, nude glam and textured hair.

A teal blue suit was paired with orange heels by Oceedee, sleek hair and red lips.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Parineeti flaunt a Jade by Monica and Karishma black saree with a matching blouse, oxidized jhumkas, smokey smudged eyes and a slick updo.

An Akanksha Gajria black dress with a dupatta was paired with a braided hairdo and subtle makeup, statement earrings. Is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Heading For a Digital Release? Here's What Arjun Kapoor Has to Say!

Not a trend hound but someone who relies on her stylist completely to render her stunning, Parineeti's conscious efforts are worthy of appreciation. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

