The Adil Hussain-starrer Raahgir: The Wayfarers is the opening film at the 23rd UK Asian Film Festival, which starts on May 26. The actor shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a still from the Goutam Ghose directorial that features him with actress Tillotama Shome, he wrote: "Thrilled to announce that Our film #Raahgir/#Wayfaeres is opening 23rd UK Asian Film Festival from 26th May. Director #GautamGhose producer @itsonlyamitagarwal. In the Lead @tillotamashome @neerajkabi and me." Adil Hussain: Art Should Build Bridges and Not Burn Them.

The film's story centres around an encounter between two underprivileged people who are trying to find economic opportunities. Adil is known for his roles in films like Mukti Bhawan, Life Of Pi, The Reluctant Fundamentalist and English Vinglish. He was recently seen in the OTT-released film The Illegal. Goutam Ghose Speaks Up About His Film Raahgir Getting Screened at Shanghai Film Fest During Indo-China Tension.

Check Out Adil Hussain's Instagram Post Below:

Tillotama has made her mark with roles in films like Monsoon Weddings, Qissa. A Death In The Gunj, and Hindi Medium.

