Looks like Bollywood has a new couple in town. Actors Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome left the internet guessing after they shared a collaborative post on social media featuring highlights from their recent Goa trip. The photodump immediately sparked speculations about the duo dating, with netizens flooding the comments section with excitement and curiosity-filled reactions. ‘Inspector Zende’ Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee Anchors This Unevenly Quirky Retelling of the Charles Sobhraj Manhunt! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jim Sarbh and Tillotoma’s Goa Trip Sparks Dating Rumours

A few days back, Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome took to their Instagram handles to share a joint post featuring a photo dump from their recent Goa getaway. The pictures captured the actors in a very happy and positive mood, looking like they were finally taking a much-needed break from their busy personal lives.

The first photo in the carousel showed Jim sitting on a scooter with his helmet on, while Tillotama stood beside him smiling as she tried to imitate him. Another picture captured a playful moment between the two, with Jim relaxing on a flamingo float while Tillotama enjoyed her time in the pool in a pretty dress. Other pictures also saw the rumoured lovebirds enjoying cycling, yachting and a bonfire together along with their friends.

The post was captioned, "What an incredible Goa experience. We didn't do the beach and yet it was super fun!"

Photodump of Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome’s Goa Getaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Netizens Gossip About Jim Sarb and Tillotama Shome’s Viral Pictures

The post’s comment section quickly flooded with heartwarming messages from netizens who were convinced that something more than friendship is brewing between Jim and Tillotama. One user asked, "OMG. You guys are dating?" Many others repeated the same question. Another user commented, "Made in Heaven unofficial draft. Another user wrote, "Omg Omg Omg Shipping!" Jim Sarbh Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About the Bollywood Actor You Probably Didn’t Know.

Netizens on Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome’s Goa Trip

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome’s Work Front

Jim Sarbh and Tillotama Shome are one of the finest actors in the industry. The actors previously worked together in the 2016 film A Death In The Gunj, helmed by Konkona Sensharma. Jim Sarbh was last seen in Dhanush's Telugu film Kuberaa. Tillotama, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2025 Bengali film Shadowbox.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).