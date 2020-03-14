Radhe: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Shooting of Salman Khan – Disha Patani Starrer to Continue In Mumbai?

Salman Khan and Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the upcoming film featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead. This film is scheduled to be released during the time of Eid this year, and hence the makers are trying to complete the shooting of it at the earliest. However, due to coronavirus outbreak in India and in various other countries as well, on March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak a pandemic. To contain the spread of this virus, the government has asked individuals to avoid travelling, stay away from large gatherings, maintain hygiene protocols, and so on. In fact, many events have been called off, shooting of several projects have been postponed and the films that were supposed to release this month have been pushed further. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Song Not To be Shot in Azerbaijan Due To Coronavirus Scare?

But looks like the team of Radhe, a Prabhudheva directorial, have decided to continue with the shooting. A source revealed to Mirror, that the shooting of Radhe will continue in Mumbai. The source was quoted as saying, “Safety guidelines, as issued by the WHO (World Health Organization) will be followed on the film’s set.” The team is reportedly hoping to wrap-up the shooting by the end of March. It was just few days ago when reports of a song that is to be picturised on Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, was said to be cancelled. The makers had had asked cast the crew (on location) to return to avoid the health risk. Coronavirus Affects Indian Cinema: From Salman Khan's Radhe to Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, All That Has Been Hit by COVID-19.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Talking about the lead pair, this is the second time that Salman Khan and Disha Patani would be sharing screen space post Bharat. Stay tuned for further updates!