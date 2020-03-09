Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Song Not To be Shot in Azerbaijan Due To Coronavirus Scare?

Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus wave has hit several countries leaving everyone in the state of panic. While many precautionary measures have been advised, the most important is to avoid travelling. After it was noted down how COVID-19 cases have been found, many people cancelled their travel plans. Bollywood too is making sure to be safe. The makers of Salman Khan-Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai too did their bit by cancelling the Azerbaijan schedule.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, lead stars Salman and Disha were supposed to shoot for a song in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. However, this schedule was cancelled to avoid the health risk. The makers also asked some of the crew members who already had reached the location, to return owing to the safety reasons. They are now looking for a new location where the song can be shot. Earlier, they also reportedly had cancelled their Thailand schedule earlier.

Earlier, there were reports that the makers of Sooryavanshi and '83 too are planning to make some major changes in the release dates. The audience is getting skeptical of watching the movies in theatres due to the coronavirus scare and hence the makers are willing to make necessary changes. It is not yet confirmed by the makers but changes are likely to happen according several reports. Coming back to Radhe, let us see which city does the filmmaker zeroes down for the lead pair's track. Stay tuned.