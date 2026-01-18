Almost two months after welcoming their baby girl, Bollywood couple RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally unveiled the name of their daughter. The new parents have decided to call their little bundle of joy, Parvati Paul Rao. Making the exciting announcement on social media, RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa wrote in a joint post, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing...PARVATI PAUL RAO (sic)." Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Actor That May Surprise You! Read On To Know.

RajKummar Rao Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Celebs Reacts to Baby Name Reveal

The post further had an adorable photo of RajKummar and Patralekhaa holding their little one's hands. Reacting to the name announcement, actress Aahana Kumra commented, "Congratulations @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao and welcome little Parvati." Others from the entertainment industry, such as Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana, also uploaded red heart emojis in the comment section.

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time on November 15 last year. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl on the internet with a sweet post. "We are over the moon God has blessed us with a Baby girl...Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar", they penned. The caption on the post read, "(red heart and folded hands emoji) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their first pregnancy back in July 2025. "Baby on the way - Patralekhaa & Rajkummar", the excited couple mentioned. ‘Baby on the Way’: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Announce Their First Pregnancy Through Sweet Post on Social Media.

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Love Story

Rajkummar first laid eyes on Patralekhaa in an advertisement. At first glance itself, he found her to be really cute and wished to meet her someday. Finally, the two met as they shot for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama CityLights. During the filming, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ended up falling for one another. After being in a relationship for some time, the Maalik actor proposed to his ladylove in October 2021 and finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RajKummar Rao's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).