Bollywood actor couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram, where they posted a message that read "Baby on the way".

They captioned it, "Elated." Rao, 40, and Patralekhaa, 35, dated for 11 long years before tying the knot in November 2021. Many celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan and Kiara Advani, congratulated the couple on Instagram. "So happy for you both my dear friends," wrote actor Sonam Kapoor. Varun Dhawan said, "Congratualtionsssssss."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa To Embrace Parenthood for the First Time

Rao, known for his acclaimed performances in films like Stree 2, Srikanth, Badhaai Do, Trapped, Shahid, is currently awaiting the release of his film Maalik on Friday. Patralekhaa, who debuted opposite Rao in Hansal Mehta's CityLights, has featured in shows such as IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. She was most recently seen in Phule, opposite Pratik Gandhi.