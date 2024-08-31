Rajkummar Rao (born on August 31, 1984), can be called a maestro in acting. He has solidified his position in Bollywood with his diverse repertoire, from the 2017 film Newton to Badhaai Do in 2022, to the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2 and the 2025 film Bhool Chuk Maaf, and many more movies. He has shown an exceptional ability to embody a wide range of characters. From the challenging narratives he champions to his knack for choosing thought-provoking scripts, Rajkummar Rao's filmography is testament to his versatility and artistry. He is indeed one of the most innovative and experimental actors of his generation. On his 41st birthday, let’s know some lesser-known facts about Rajkummar Rao. ‘Stree 2’ Movie Review: Stellar Rajkummar Rao and ‘Massy’ Shraddha Kapoor Are Electrifying Together in This ‘Laughs & Spooks’-Packed Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

1. 'LSD' Is Not Rajkummar Rao's First Film

Contrary to popular belief, Rajkummar Rao's first film isn't LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). Before his breakout role, Rajkummar Rao appeared in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Rann (2010), where he played a newsreader. Despite his small role, this early experience provided valuable exposure and laid the groundwork for his future success.

2. Rajkummar Rao's Net Worth

As per Financial Express, Rao's estimated net worth is a substantial INR 81 crore. Reportedly, his commanding presence commands a fee of INR 6 crore per film, and he also earns a significant income from brand endorsements, ranging from INR 1-2 crore per deal. His role in Stree 2 fetched him a paycheck of INR 6 crore.

3. Extra ‘M’ In Rajkummar Rao's Name

Rajkummar Rao's mother, a firm believer in numerology, played a pivotal role in shaping his name. She changed his original name from Rajkumar Yadav to Rajkummar Rao, adding an extra ‘M’ and changing his surname in the hope of bringing him greater success. It seems to have worked for the actor. ‘Stree 2’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Lessons To Learn From Blockbuster Run of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Movie.

4. Rajkummar Rao's Car and Bike Collection

Rajkummar Rao is an avid car enthusiast. His impressive car collection reportedly includes an Audi Q7 worth INR 80 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 worth INR 37.96 lakh, and a Mercedes-Benz GLS costing INR 1.19 crore. He also owns a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob bike worth INR 18 lakh. This luxurious lineup reflects his successful career and passion for high-end vehicles.

5. Rajkummar Rao - Taekwondo Expert

While Rajkummar Rao is widely recognised for his exceptional acting skills, not everyone is aware of his impressive athletic abilities. Did you know that Rajkummar Rao is a gold medalist in Taekwondo? In one of his interviews, the actor expressed a desire to explore more action-oriented roles, hoping to showcase his martial arts expertise on the big screen.

Rajkummar Rao's ability to bring depth to every role, coupled with his unwavering commitment to his work, has solidified his place as one of Bollywood’s most talented actors. Here's wishing him a very happy birthday from Team LatestLY!

