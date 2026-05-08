Why is Babar Azam Not Playing in PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026?
Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is not playing in the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka due to a sudden left knee injury. The injury, sustained just before the start of the series on 8 May 2026, is a significant blow to the visitors following Babar's record-breaking run in the recently concluded PSL.
Pakistan have suffered a major setback ahead of their two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with star batter Babar Azam ruled out of the first match starting today, 8 May 2026, in Mirpur. The 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the opening fixture after sustaining a sudden injury to his left knee. The news comes as a surprise to fans, as Babar had recently completed a highly successful campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer and led Peshawar Zalmi to the title. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026.
Sudden Onset of Babar Azam's Injury
Babar arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, 4 May, immediately following his PSL commitments. Reports from the Pakistan camp indicate that he trained for two days at the Shere Bangla National Stadium without showing any signs of physical distress.
However, on Thursday morning, the right-hander reported significant pain in his left knee. Following an immediate medical consultation and subsequent scans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel advised that he be rested for the first Test to prevent further aggravation.
Assessing the Recovery Timeline
The PCB confirmed the injury through an official media release, stating that the medical team is currently assessing the severity of the damage. While he remains under close observation, his availability for the second Test in Sylhet, scheduled to begin on 16 May, remains uncertain.
This marks the first time since January 2021 that Babar Azam has missed an away Test match for Pakistan. His absence leaves a significant void in a top order that was expected to anchor the team’s pursuit of vital ICC World Test Championship points. Bangladesh vs Pakistan Schedule: Get PAK vs BAN Test Series 2026 Fixtures.
Tactical Adjustments for Pakistan
With the mainstay of their batting line-up unavailable, captain Shan Masood and the team management have been forced into late tactical shifts. Uncapped players Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais, who were included in the squad following strong domestic performances, are now the primary candidates to fill the vacancy in the top three.
Pakistan may also consider moving experienced campaigners like Saud Shakeel or Mohammad Rizwan up the order to provide more stability against the Bangladeshi spin attack. Despite the loss of Babar, the visitors remain confident in their bowling depth, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali leading a pace attack on a Mirpur pitch that is expected to offer early assistance to fast bowlers.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).