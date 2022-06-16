Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan is all set to hit the screens on August 11. Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared the motion teaser of the film. It also gave a glimpse of a song featured in the movie. He wrote alongside the motion teaser: "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! A#RakshaBandhanAreleasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022." Raksha Bandhan Release Date Announced! Akshay Kumar’s Film To Arrive In Theatres On August 11 (Watch Teaser Video).

Raksha Bandhan is a comedy drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Completes The Shooting For Aanand L Rai’s Film!

Check Out The Motion Poster Below:

The two were earlier seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Akshay also has Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella and OMG2 among many other films in his kitty.

