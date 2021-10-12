Akshay Kumar has shared a post on social media mentioning that he has completed the shooting for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Touted to be a film that celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way, the actor wrapped up the shoot on the night of October 11 in Delhi. Sharing a picture with the filmmaker, the superstar mentioned, “Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster.”

It’s A Wrap For Raksha Bandhan:

Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/KIPO7whup4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2021

