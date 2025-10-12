After several casting shuffles, it looks like the highly anticipated film No Entry 2 has lost another star. Following producer Boney Kapoor’s confirmation of Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from the project, Varun Dhawan has also reportedly walked out of the film. The comedy sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, was originally set to feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The makers are now reportedly on the lookout for two new actors to join Kapoor in the project. ‘No Entry 2’: Boney Kapoor CONFIRMS Diljit Dosanjh’s Exit From Anees Bazmee’s Sequel; Producer Reveals Real Reason Behind Actor-Singer Stepping Away From Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor Film.

Varun Dhawan Exits Boney Kapoor’s ‘No Entry 2’

No Entry 2 is the sequel to Anees Bazmee's 2005 comedy film of the same name, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. The new film was initially set to star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. While rumours suggested that Diljit left the project due to creative differences, producer Boney Kapoor cited date clashes as the reason. Now, a new report suggests that even Varun Dhawan has left the film.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram Post

A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "Varun was very excited about No Entry 2. However, the change in the dates after Diljit's exit made things a bit complicated.

Varun Left the Film Due to ‘Bediya 2’?

The report further added that Varun Dhawan will now focus on the upcoming Maddock Horror Comedy film Bediya 2. "No Varun's schedule is set for Bhediya 2. We're working on new arrangements. Arjun Kapoor is still very much involved," the source added. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about Varun's exit.

What Did Boney Kapoor Say on Diljit Dosanjh’s Exit From ‘No Entry 2’?

Talking about Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor told NDTV that both parties came to the decision purely due to scheduling conflicts. He said, "Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together." ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Varun Dhawan’s Work Front

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. He next has Border 2 with Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

