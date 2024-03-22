Actress Rani Mukerji recently celebrated her 46th birthday and shared some heartfelt revelations in a recent interview with Galatta India. The acclaimed actor opened up about the profound pain she experienced due to a miscarriage a few years ago, expressing deep sorrow over not being able to provide a sibling for her eight-year-old daughter, Adira. Rani Mukerji Shines in Sheer White Outfit As She Cuts Cakes and Celebrates With Paps in Mumbai Ahead of Her 46th Birthday (Watch Video).

Reflecting on her journey to expand her family, Rani revealed, "I tried for my second baby for seven years. My daughter is 8 years old now. I tried again for my second baby after giving birth to her; I kept trying and finally got pregnant. But then, I lost the baby. It was a testing time for me." She bravely disclosed the challenges she faced, including her age being a significant factor contributing to the miscarriage.

Despite grappling with the loss, Rani expressed gratitude for her daughter, Adira, referring to her as a "miracle child." She acknowledged the pain of not being able to provide a sibling for Adira but emphasised the importance of gratitude, stating, "I feel I have to be grateful for what I have. It's a saying, but to work on it and believe that you've got to be grateful for what you have takes a lot of courage." Rani Mukerji Turns 46: Actress Flaunts Customised Adira Neckpiece While Celebrating Her Pre-Birthday With Paps (Watch Video).

Rani Mukerji and her filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra welcomed Adira on December 9, 2015. The couple has intentionally kept their daughter from the public eye, shielding her from the paparazzi and social media glare.

On the professional front, Rani is currently working on her memoir, where she plans to delve into her relationship with Aditya Chopra. Despite her personal challenges, Rani continues to shine in her career, with her recent film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway garnering success in cinemas last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).