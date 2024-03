Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20(ANI): Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji who is going to turn 46 on March 21, had a pre-birthday celebration with the paparazzi.

The 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,' actress was all smiles as she cut the cake with the paps, while she received a bouquet from them.

Also Read | Crew Song 'Choli Ke Peeche': Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh Add Modern Twist to Iconic 90s Track (Watch Video).

Rani looked simple yet stylish in a flowy beige collared outfit that she paired with a layered Pearl necklace and oversized sunglasses. She kept her hair open while keeping her makeup minimal.

Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. She began her career in the mid-90s and quickly shot to fame with films like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Also Read | Very Parivarik Trailer: Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri as Modern Couple Face Hilarious In-Law Intrusions; Series to Release on March 22 (Watch Video).

Over the years, she delivered some path-breaking performances and received various accolades for her acting.

Earlier this month, the actress won the Best Actor trophy at Zee Cine Awards for her powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.'

On receiving the award, Rani exclaimed, "This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded. MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience, because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother."

"I would like to specially thank my director Ashima Chibber who has made this story reach a larger audience through me. I would also like to thank my producers Zee Studios - Shariq, Bhumika and Emmay Entertainment - Nikhil, Madhu, Monisha for standing with me and supporting this film at a time when all believed that the content films won't work in the theatres. I would also like to thank the Estonian crew who had a huge contribution in the making of this film," she added.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' (MCVN) talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)