Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away: Shashi Tharoor Mourns the Loss of His Classmate and Childhood Friend (Read Tweet)

Shashi Tharoor, Ranjit Chowdhry (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein and Bollywood/Hollywood, passed away at the age of 65 in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 16. Several Bollywood personalities mourned the loss of the famed actor. In his career spanning over four decades, Chowdhry starred in several prominent films including Bandit Queen, Khubsoorat among others. While his fellow actors consoled his death, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to express his grief over the passing of Chowdhry. Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64, Twitterati Mourn the Sudden Demise of this Khoobsurat Actor.

Tweeting about Ranjit's passing, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "He was my classmate & childhood friend. A true original. I’m still in shock. #RanjitChowdhryRIP." The Congress MP also posted an old picture Chowdhry and wrote, "This was around when we first met, at Campion School, Bombay ." While the reason for Chowdhry's demise hasn't been disclosed yet, th news of his passing was confirmed by his half-sister, Raell Padamsee.

Check Out Shashi Tharoor's Tweet Here:

This was around when we first met, at Campion School, Bombay #RanjitChowdhryRIP pic.twitter.com/eIi69m7QLi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 16, 2020

For the uninitiated, Ranjit Chowdhry also starred in several successful international ventures such as Lonely in America, Mississippi Masala among others.

Mourning the loss of Chowdhry who starred alongside him in Bollywood/Hollywood, actor Rahul Khanna wrote, "Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!"