Ranjit Chowdhry, Mississippi Masala and Kamasutra Actor, Dies At 64

Ranjit Chowdhry (Photo Credit: File Image)

Ranjit Chowdhry, one of India's prominent crossover actors, have passed away on April 15, 2020. He was 64. His half-sister and theatre personality, Raell Padamsee confirmed his demise on Instagram, as she shared the details of his funeral in her post. The caption read, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell." The reason of his demise hasn't been disclosed yet.

The Parsi-born Ranjit Chowdhry, the son of stage actress Pearl Padamsee, had begun his acting career in Bollywood with the 1978 film Khatta Meetha, before appearing in other family dramas of the era like Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat and Kaalia. After taking a break from the big screen, Ranjit ventured internationally in 1990 Lonely in America.

Check out Raell Padamsee's Instagram Post:

He wrote and acted in Sam & Me (1990) that was directed by Deepa Mehta, that begun a long collaboration between the actor and director. Even Mira Nair was fond of the actor. Some of the most notable roles of Ranjit when it comes to crossover cinema are Mississippi Masala, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey, Bollywood / Hollywood and Breakaway. He also has a small role in Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt's Kaante, that was directed by Sanjay Gupta.

May his soul rest in peace!