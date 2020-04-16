Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64, Twitterati Mourn the Sudden Demise of this Khoobsurat Actor

Ranjit Chowdhry No More (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khoobsurat actor Ranjit Chowdhry passed away on April 15, 2020, and his half-sister, Raell Padamsee confirmed his demise on Instagram. The reason for his demise hasn't been disclosed yet. He was a well-known and a brilliant actor who made his Bollywood debut with Khatta Meetha in 1978. He later appeared in many family dramas including Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat and Kaalia. He was also one of India's prominent crossover actors who started his international journey in 1990 with Lonely in America.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," she captioned while sharing the news of his sad demise on her Instagram account. Twitterati are currently offering their condolences to the actor's family while also remembering his fine performances to date. Check out their reactions below.

Fans and Admirers Mourn His Sudden Demise

He Did Have an Incredible Resume

So Long Mr Chowdhry. To debut with Basu Chatterji and then the next year work with Hrishikesh Mukherjee is an envious resume. Loved you in all your films and for once I even asked my father, ‘Is he Peter Sellers?’ RIP! #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/dNczoZCTeo — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) April 16, 2020

He Was a Phenomenal Actor

Acting Was in his Blood

Renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee’s son Ranjit Chowdhry portrayed the character of her son in ‘Baton Baton Mein’#RIP #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/aadl7vhaz9 — Rajesh Chauhan.. (@twitt_chauhan) April 15, 2020

May His Soul Rest in Peace

Very sad .. #RIP Ranjit Chowdhry 🙏 — nandan ganguly (@sgnandan) April 15, 2020

Bollywood Lost One of Its Precious Gem

He perfected the nonchalant urban youngster of the 1970s, tad irreverent and quite witty. His conversations with Pearl Padamsee in Baton Baton mein and Dina Pathak in Khoobsurat steered ear of stereotypes of mother-son relationships #RanjitChowdhry https://t.co/rLAjQc5rfh — Arjun Narayanan (@madraswallah) April 15, 2020

He Was Always Memorable On-Screen

Ranjit Chowdhry made thinnest of roles memorable - mark of an exceptional actor He played a shoe-shine guy in Kaalia (1981); a part which barely lasts few minutes; watch the movie once and you won't forget that part as long as you remember the movie RIP — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) April 15, 2020

Ranjit was also a favourite with Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair. Some of the most notable roles of his also include Mississippi Masala, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey, Bollywood / Hollywood and Breakaway. He also had a guest appearance in Steve Carell, John Krasinski starrer The Office series and Sanjay Gupta directorial Kaante.