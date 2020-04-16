Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64, Twitterati Mourn the Sudden Demise of this Khoobsurat Actor
Ranjit Chowdhry No More (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khoobsurat actor Ranjit Chowdhry passed away on April 15, 2020, and his half-sister, Raell Padamsee confirmed his demise on Instagram. The reason for his demise hasn't been disclosed yet. He was a well-known and a brilliant actor who made his Bollywood debut with Khatta Meetha in 1978He later appeared in many family dramas including Baton Baton Mein,  Khubsoorat and Kaalia. He was also one of India's prominent crossover actors who started his international journey in 1990 with Lonely in America. 

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," she captioned while sharing the news of his sad demise on her Instagram account. Twitterati are currently offering their condolences to the actor's family while also remembering his fine performances to date. Check out their reactions below.

Fans and Admirers Mourn His Sudden Demise

He Did Have an Incredible Resume

He Was a Phenomenal Actor

Acting Was in his Blood

May His Soul Rest in Peace

Bollywood Lost One of Its Precious Gem

He Was Always Memorable On-Screen

Ranjit was also a favourite with Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair. Some of the most notable roles of his also include Mississippi Masala, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey, Bollywood / Hollywood and Breakaway. He also had a guest appearance in Steve Carell, John Krasinski starrer The Office series and Sanjay Gupta directorial Kaante.