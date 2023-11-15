Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, were spotted in Brussels. The two celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and were seen holidaying in Belgium. A picture of the couple, sitting inside a property with their backs facing the street has emerged on the Internet. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrated Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary in Europe? Fans Spot the Couple in Brussels (See Viral Pics).

Taking to X, a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch. Another picture, shared by a fan, shows the couple posing with their fans and donning warm clothes. Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years. Their romance started with Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh 5th Wedding Anniversary: Dive Into the Couple’s Most Heartfelt Moments in This Special Celebration Edition! (View Pics).

Check Out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Pic Here:

Ranveer and Deepika's Vacation (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, on popular chat show Koffee With Karan Ranveer Singh shared that in 2015, he had proposed to Deepika. He said, “Iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hoon (sic)”.

