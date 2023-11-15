Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'DeepVeer' marked their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. To celebrate their anniversary, the couple seemed to have jetted off to Europe. Several pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika posing with their fans in Brussels, Europe surfaced on social media. Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch. In another viral picture, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen posing with their fans and donning warm clothes.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will also seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in her kitty. On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film Don 3