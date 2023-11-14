Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'DeepVeer', marked the five years of their marriage on Tuesday.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Let us look at 'DeepVeer' adorable moments.

Made for each other

Deepika and Ranveer's photos are a reflection of their personality, exhibiting their unique sense of style and their chemistry together. Recently, the actor couple appeared on the 'Koffee with Karan' hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and revealed details about their marriage, the proposal, and more.

They also treated their fans with a glimpse of their wedding. From cute moments of 'Deepveer's' weeding to the bytes from their families talking about Ranveer and Deepika, the video captures it all.

Complementing each other

Whether 'DeepVeer' appears in natural settings or glitzy red-carpet events, they always look flawless and always complement each other whether they are wearing matching or contrasting clothing on social media.

Enjoying festivals with each other

Deepika and Ranveer celebrate all festivals together with love and laughter. Recently, the actor couple extended Diwali greetings with adorable pictures as they can be seen performing 'Havan' at their residence. Ranveer shared a bundle of photos on Instagram and wrote, "Love and Light."

Mushy moments

Ranveer and Deepika always share a smile together and walk hand in hand in front of the paparazzi. This moment will make you admire that they are one of the most lovable couples in Bollywood.

Spent time with each other

As Ranveer and Deepika are often busy with their hectic schedules, but still they always make time for each other. From travelling to going out on a date, they make time for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3'. (ANI)

