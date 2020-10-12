Ranveer Singh's 83 is one of the most interesting projects of 2020. There was a lot of hype created about this sports drama based on India's world cup win in 1983. However, the COVID-19 pandemic got all the makers to divert their plans and make changes to the release structure. Some opted for the OTT releases while others are now eyeing upon cinema hall releases. 83 is defintely from the second category and the time slot is Christmas! Theatres in Maharashtra To Remain Shut, Film Distributors and Theatre Owners Hopeful for Businesses To Open By Diwali.

As per the latest report in Mumbai Mirror, 83 is also ready to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. The makers are adamant about this slot owing to the new rules of unlock. While it is yet to be decided how the movie screenings will be carried out in various states, the makers are pretty much optimistic about this new development.

Speaking of shifting the date of 83 for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, co-producer of both films Shibasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment said, "We definitely don’t want to change the date of ’83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March.” So, it is now a tough test for the makers of 83 to see if the audience chooses to go to cinema halls and watch this engaging movie. Box office race can wait!

