Looking at the success of the streaming non-fiction show Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, it seems the producers have given a go ahead to two more seasons of the same. The show, which dropped on Netflix last month, received positive response from the audience as it saw Ranveer in pursuit of a special flower for his lady love. Old Video of Bear Grylls Being ‘Exposed’ for His ‘Volcanic Walk’ Goes Viral After Ranveer Vs Wild Premieres on Netflix.

It even sparked a meme fest as a clip from the show of Ranveer landing pecks on Bear's cheeks went viral. A trade source informs that the shoot is expected to commence in September, "Ranveer is going off on a big adventure and this time it's going to be bigger and better."

"It seems like Ranveer is going to shoot two back to back seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls this September. The first season became the talk of the town and is being hailed as a brilliant interactive show which made all the right headlines, thanks to Ranveer. He will turn on his charismatic energy again for the next two seasons that will blow people's minds in terms of scale and action", the source adds.

Ranveer will be seen putting his body on the line to do some death defying stunts in international locations. The source further says, "Ranveer will invest his time and energy to make the next two seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls truly phenomenal. Ranveer is one of biggest disruptors that the Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed and now his eyes are set to disrupt the digital space with Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls."

"He wants the thrill to go up with each season and he will put his body on the line to pull off super risky stunts to deliver a power-packed entertaining show for audiences." Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Netizens Start Meme Fest With Ranveer Singh’s Stills From the Show and It Will Leave You in Splits!

On the film front, Ranveer recently wrapped Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is a Karan Johar directorial. He is also working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which is slated for release on December 23 during Christmas time.

