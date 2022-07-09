Hooked to Bear Grylls's wild and adventurous show? Then here's something you should definitely watch to burst your bubble. As an old video of Grylls has gone viral on the internet which is from the first season of Man Vs Wild, and sees Bear's journey to Mount Kilauea in Hawaii. But wait, as the highlight of the clip comes in when Grylls gets exposed for calling a little volcanic rift, dangerous. So is Bear Grylls really a phony? This video has surfaced online amidst Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls releasing on Netflix on July 8. Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh Chews Yucky Insects for Survival in This New Promo of the Netflix Show (Watch Video).

