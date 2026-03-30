As the espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its historic run at the box office, lead actors Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt took center stage at a high-profile celebration in Mumbai on Saturday. The event, held to mark the birthday of Mishka Kamboj, daughter of businessman Mohit Kamboj, turned into an impromptu victory lap for the film’s cast. The star-studded guest list featured some of the biggest names in Indian cinema and business, including Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and Anant Ambani alongside his wife, Radhika Merchant. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ X ‘Om Shanti Om’ Memes: Why Ranveer Singh’s Film Is Being Linked to Deepika Padukone’s 2007 Debut With SRK.

'Dhurandhar 2' Success Party - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

Ranveer Singh’s Viral Dance

Videos circulating on social media captured Ranveer Singh bringing his trademark high energy to the dance floor. In one widely shared clip, the actor took to the microphone to lip-sync the rap portions of the film’s hit track, Aari Aari. Sanjay Dutt, his co-star in the Aditya Dhar directorial, joined him on stage to cheer him on, much to the delight of the attendees. Another viral photograph from the evening showed Shah Rukh Khan posing with Ranveer, Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty, sparking significant engagement across fan platforms.

SRK Poses with Ranveer, Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desibollywood (@desibollywood___)

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Crosses INR 1,200 Cr Worldwide

The celebration comes as Dhurandhar 2 continues its blockbuster run at the box office. On its second Saturday (Day 10), the film recorded a massive 50% jump in collections, earning INR 62.85 crore across nearly 19,000 shows in India. With this surge, the film’s domestic nett has reached an impressive INR 778.77 crore, while its worldwide gross has crossed the INR 1,200 crore mark. Maintaining a strong pace, Dhurandhar 2 is now among the fastest Bollywood films to move toward the INR 1,000 crore nett milestone in the domestic market, further solidifying its position as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Soundtrack Breakdown: From ‘Aari Aari’ to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Qawwali, 7 Classic Songs Powering Ranveer Singh’s Action Sequel.

'Dhurandhar 2' Continues Strong Box Office Run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is an intense espionage thriller featuring an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The plot follows an undercover Indian operative on a high-stakes mission in Karachi, seeking retribution for the 26/11 attacks while navigating a complex web of political and criminal threats. With Sunday's (Day 11) figures expected to show further growth, the film remains the dominant force at the current box office.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Rohit Saraiya's Instagram, Desibollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).