Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Goes Back In Time, Shares a Childhood Photo With Father and Late Actor Rishi Kapoor (View Pic)

Riddhima Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor's demise sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. Not just the fraternity, even fans mourned the loss of a gem. The superstar breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at a Mumbai's hospital and died due to leukaemia. His last rites were performed in the presence of his family Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. However, due to the lockdown, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral. But in a day, Riddhima drove from Delhi to Mumbai and was by her mother and brother's side. Also, since the time of her papa's death, Ridddhima has been remembering him by sharing throwback pics.

And on May 12, she again put up an old picture of the late actor and herself which is too cute. The childhood photo is surely an unseen one and is a treat for Rishi's fans. In the pic, we can see the father-daughter posing for the camera. Also, Riddhima's throwback spree on social media proves that she really misses her dad and was very close to him. She also posted another photo of her family (Bharat and Samara) with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

Check Out the Childhood Photo Below:

Riddhima Kapoor's Insta Story

Meanwhile, the death of Rishi Kapoor came as a shocker to many in the industry. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Lata Mangeshkar and more, offered condolences to the deceased's family. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in a film titled as The Body along with Emraan Hashmi. Stay tuned!