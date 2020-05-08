Family Above All: Riddhima and Ranbir Are Neetu Kapoor's 'Pillars' of Strength After Rishi Kapoor's Demise (View Pic)

Riddhima Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise on April 30, 2020, came as a big blow to the entertainment industry. Not just his fans, even celebs from Bollywood were shocked to know about the sad news. The veteran star died due to leukemia at the age of 67. Having said that, recently Rishiji's Agneepath co-star, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt tribute for the late actor. And now, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is in Mumbai with her mom, Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor's posted a message for her maa. Continuing her throwback pictures spree, Riddhima this time posted something in support of her mother. Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral.

The daughter of the late actor shared a photo on her Instagram story which sees Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir in one frame. She captioned the image as, “Got your back Ma #yourpillars.” The point the girl wanted to prove via the picture was that after Rishiji's death, it's the kids who will be by her side forever. The Kapoor trio can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. Indeed, at such times, it's family members only who are of utmost help. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Posts Dad Rishi Kapoor's Smiling Photo in His Memory, Says ‘Legends Live Forever’.

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor's Post Below:

Riddhima Kapoor's Insta Story

On the day of her father's death, Riddhima could not make it to Mumbai due to the lockdown as she was denied permission to fly from Delhi to Mumbai. However, she travelled by road with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara and reached Mumbai a day back and is currently staying with her family. Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in banganga on Sunday in presence of his family. Stay tuned!