Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan in The Same Frame: Fans Pay an Emotional Tribute to the Actors by Looking Back at Their Scene From D-Day

Bollywood is in for a great shock. After losing one of its gems, Irrfan Khan to cancer on April 29, the industry is now mourning the loss of veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. The actor was earlier admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani's hospital on the night of April 29 and he finally succumbed to his battle with leukaemia on the morning of April 30. While fans are still grieving their sudden demise, they are also sharing a scene from Nikkhil Advani's D-day that saw these legends sharing a single frame. Rishi Kapoor No More: Actor in his Last Tweet Urged People to Stop Violence Against COVID-19 Warriors and Was 'Looking Forward to Winning the War Against Coronavirus'.

Twitter is currently paying its emotional tribute to these Bollywood legends by sharing their clip together from Advani's 2013 thriller. The one that had Irrfan playing an intelligence officer while Kapoor played India's Most Wanted Terrorist. The scene that's now going viral on the internet sees Khan offering his Namaz while he keeps his eye on Kapoor's character and vows to bring him back to India. The actors were hugely appreciated for their roles in this espionage thriller and seeing them together on the big screen was always a delightful experience. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Political Leaders Condole Veteran Bollywood Actor's Sudden Death.

Rishi and Irrfan's sad demise has left a huge void in our hearts and it will never be filled. Both the actors struggled and put up a brave fight against cancer for the last two years and their memories will be etched in our hearts forever. May their souls rest in peace.