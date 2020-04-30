Rishi Kapoor No More: Actor in his Last Tweet Urged People to Stop Violence Against COVID-19 Warriors and Was 'Looking Forward to Winning the War Against Coronavirus'

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bollywood industry certainly needs a shoulder to cry on. After losing one of its gems, Irrfan Khan on April 29, the industry today mourned the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani hospital after he had breathing problems but succumbed to his condition soon after. Brother Randhir Kapoor had earlier confirmed the news of him getting admitted and wife Neetu Kapoor in her conversation with Times Now affirmed the news of his sad demise. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Political Leaders Condole Veteran Bollywood Actor's Sudden Death.

Rishi Kapoor was always so active on Twitter and though his tweets occasionally landed him in soup, they were never irrelevant. After taking some trips down the memory lane with his throwback pictures, the actor would also give his two cents on the current scenario and his last tweet was dedicated to COVID-19 warriors and the violence against them. Rishi in his last tweet which he tweeted on April 2 was urging people to stop the violence against the medical professionals leading our fight against coronavirus. He was then hopeful that we will eventually win our fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer.

Check out His Last Tweet

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Rishi was earlier admitted in February in a Delhi hospital after he suffered from an infection. Later, he was again admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with viral fever. He was a legend and Bollywood will surely miss his presence. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.