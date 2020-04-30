Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Political Leaders Condole Veteran Bollywood Actor's Death

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, April 30: Bollywood Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after suffering from breathing issues. Actor Amitabh Bachchan made the announcement on Twitter about the actor's sudden demise. Earlier his brother, Randhir Kapoor said that Rishi was taken to HN Reliance Hospital. "He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital," Randhir had said. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67 Due To Cancer.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chattisgarh Cabinet Minister TS Singh Deo, Surendranagar MP Dr Mahendra Munjapara and other leaders on Thursday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

In his condolence message, Gehlot said that it is devastating news and Rishi would be always remembered for his iconic roles. "Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles," Rajasthan CM tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was anguished by the demise of the actor.

"Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, expressed grief on passing away of the actor

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he said.

Prakash Javadekar said that Sudden Demise of the actor is shocking

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Other Political Leaders also Condoled the death of Bollywood Actor

The heartbreaking news comes a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's sudden demise.