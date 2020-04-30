Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media

Bollywood Celebs React Over Rishi Kapoor's Demise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor, the legend of Hindi Cinema, breathed his last on April 30. The 67-year-old actor who had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai yesterday, confirmed his brother Randhir Kapoor to PTI. He was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 morning and it was today morning the actor passed away. The news of his sad demise was first shared by the Amitabh Bachchan. Other Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani have also expressed their grief over the demise of the veteran actor. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News.

Urmila Matondkar had shared screen space with the late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film Shreemaan Aashique. She wrote, “With tears in my eyes I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother, father n also my hero eventually.. whose songs I grew up loving n dancing to.. my most favourite n versatile actor..what a pity never got to meet him after his return n now never will RIP Rishi Kapoor”. Here are the list of celebs who have offered condolences on the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

Urmila Matondkar

With tears in my eyes I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother,father n also my hero eventually..whose songs I grew up loving n dancing to..my most favourite n versatile actor..what a pity never got to meet him after his return n now never will RIP Rishi kapoor 🙏🏼 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) April 30, 2020

Akshay Kumar

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Boman Irani

Heartbroken......Chintuji.... heartbroken!!! — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Ajay Devgn

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

Amrita Rao

Oh My God !! Mr Rishi Kapoor Ji Passes away. Yet another Terrible Heartbreaker😔 💔 My Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor Family!! May God Bless His Soul in the Higher World 😔🙏 #RipRishiKapoor — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) April 30, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee

Couldn’t even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it’s too much to https://t.co/4xV3Fqw304 RISHIJI 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the New York City, US for almost a year. Post recovery, the actor was seen attending a few events and was also active on Twitter. In February 2020, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. The veteran actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor.