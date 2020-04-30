Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media
Rishi Kapoor, the legend of Hindi Cinema, breathed his last on April 30. The 67-year-old actor who had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai yesterday, confirmed his brother Randhir Kapoor to PTI. He was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29 morning and it was today morning the actor passed away. The news of his sad demise was first shared by the Amitabh Bachchan. Other Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani have also expressed their grief over the demise of the veteran actor. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News.

Urmila Matondkar had shared screen space with the late actor Rishi Kapoor in the film Shreemaan Aashique. She wrote, “With tears in my eyes I bid this adieu..to an actor who played my brother, father n also my hero eventually.. whose songs I grew up loving n dancing to.. my most favourite n versatile actor..what a pity never got to meet him after his return n now never will RIP Rishi Kapoor”. Here are the list of celebs who have offered condolences on the demise of Rishi Kapoor.

Urmila Matondkar

Akshay Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan

Boman Irani

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Ajay Devgn

Amrita Rao

Manoj Bajpayee

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the New York City, US for almost a year. Post recovery, the actor was seen attending a few events and was also active on Twitter. In February 2020, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. The veteran actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Ranbir Kapoor.