Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, has passed away. The news of his sad demise has been confirmed by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. On Wednesday, the actor was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai over health concerns. The report of the same was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. He had stated, “He (Rishi) is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now,” reports PTI. Rishi Kapoor Admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai Over Health Concerns; Brother Randhir Confirms It’s Not an Emergency.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and confirmed the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. He tweeted, “T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” This is indeed coming as a shock to the industry members and all fans.

Rishi Kapoor had earlier gone to the New York City for treatment in 2018, after being diagnosed with cancer. Post the successful treatment, Rishi Kapoor had returned back to India. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The news of his demise is another big shock to the entire film industry. May his soul rest in peace.