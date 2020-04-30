Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Veteran Actor to be Cremated at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Crematorium

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 67-year-old actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at 8.45AM. Yesterday, the veteran actor was admitted to Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai owing to health concerns. The news of his demise was confirmed by the actor’s family and they even released a statement on the same. As per a report in India Today, Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Creamatorium, which is at Kalbadevi. The news of the actor’s cremation has been confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor No More: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive At The Hospital To Support Family (View Pics).

Rishi Kapoor’s family have reached at the hospital. Alia Bhat has also reached the hospital to support her beau Ranbir Kapoor and family. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan outside the hospital. Rishiji’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, has also been permitted to travel to Mumbai amid lockdown. As per a report in ANI, five people including Riddhima has been granted the permission to travel to Mumbai to attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral. Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral.

Social media was flooded with condolence messages as soon as reports of Rishi Kapoor’s demise hit the internet. He has left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning across decades. The actor’s family mentioned in their official statement, “The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he (Rishiji) kept them entertained to the last.” Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.