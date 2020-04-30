Rishi Kapoor Funeral: The Last Rites of The Actor Performed At Chandanwadi Crematorium in Presence of His Family and Their Close Friends

Rishi Kapoor Last Rites (Photo Credits: Insta)

Veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The star was admitted to South Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital and died due to leukemia. Right from the time, the sad news made it to the web, many celebs from the entertainment industry mourned the legendary's demise. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and many were also clicked at the hospital and also at the last rites. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor’s last rites have been performed which took place at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium. Yes, the Chandni star has finally said goodbye to his admirers and family members. The funeral took place amid tight police security. RIP Rishi Kapoor: From Anil Kapoor's Takht Look To Ranbir's Kobe Moment - 10 Times When The Late Actor Used His Twitter To Reveal Interesting Facts.

As currently, the country is facing a grim situation due to coronavirus, Mumbai Police had adviced the Kapoors to not take the mortal remains home and perform the last rites directly at the crematorium from the hospital. Post the demise of the star the family had issued a statement. "In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. " a part of the statement read. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan – Names of 20 Members Permitted to Attend Veteran Actor’s Last Rites.

Here's A Pic From The Funeral:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at Rishi Kapoor's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's The Pic Of The Ambulance:

Rishi Kapoor's Mortal Remains Been Taken For Cremation

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone for the treatment of the same to the USA with his wife Neetu Kapoor. He was back to Mumbai last year in September. The late actor's last Bollywood film was The Body starring Emraan Hashmi. Stay tuned!