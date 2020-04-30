Rishi Kapoor No More: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive At The Hospital To Support Family (View Pics)

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: File Images)

The nation is right now in the state of shock with Rishi Kapoor's demise. The iconic Bollywood actor, aged 67, was diagnosed with leukemia. He was taking treatment for the same for two years. However, he was healing and was soon about to make a comeback in Bollywood. He complained of breathing issues on Wednesday after he was hospitalized in the Reliance Foundation Hospital where he passed away. His family, Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the hospital. Rishi Kapoor Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Permitted to Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown to Attend Her Father’s Funeral.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor's brother), was constantly updating media about the health of the actor. He had informed earlier that the actor was stable. However, the actor left for the heavenly abode in just few hours. Not just Kareena, Saif but Alia Bhatt too was seen here to support her beau Ranbir Kapoor during this testing time.

Saif and Kareena At The Hospital

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: File Images)

An excerpt from the official statement released by his family reads, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last." It further reads, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." We hope that the actor's family and friends get strength to face the loss.