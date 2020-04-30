Rishi Kapoor No More: Salman Khan Mourns the Veteran Actor's Sad Demise, Offers Condolences to his Friends and Family

Salman Khan reacts to Rishi Kapoor's sad demise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise has started the entire Bollywood industry, especially since they were still grieving Irrfan Khan's death. The actor fought his battle with leukaemia for two long years before succumbing to his illness on the morning on April 30. Rishi was hospitalised on the night of April 29 at Mumbai's Hiranandani hospital and an official statement released by the Kapoor family later confirmed their tragic loss. While Amitabh Bachchan was first to share his grief, other actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Urmila Matondkar soon offered their condolences with Salman Khan joining the list. Rishi Kapoor No More: Did You Know He Had Directed Only One Movie and It Starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna?

Salman took to his Twitter account to offer prayers for the veteran actor's departed soul and share his condolences with his family. "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends..." he tweeted while sharing his grief. He had worked with the veteran actor in 2002 release, Yeh Hai Jalwa. Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown issued by the state government but his father Salim Khan is expected to attend the funeral ceremony that will be restricted to a certain number of the attendees. Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan in The Same Frame: Fans Pay an Emotional Tribute to the Actors by Looking Back at Their Scene From D-Day.

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force," read a part of the family's official statement that highlighted that the funeral ceremony will be a restricted affair with only close family members attending it.