Rishi Kapoor No More: Did You Know He Had Directed Only One Movie and It Starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna?

Rishi Kapoor with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor was a Bollywood legend and his void will never be filled. But besides being a great actor, he also has directorial ambitions though unfortunately, they didn't last very long. Since he was born into Bollywood's first filmy family - the Kapoors, acting and filmmaking were always in his blood. He was also the son of the great Raj Kapoor and hence his obsession with everything that revolves around the entertainment industry. But while Raj Kapoor was a successful actor and also a director, Rishi couldn't take up his mantle next. Rishi Kapoor's Family Releases Official Statement on His Demise, Says 'He Would Like to be Remembered With a Smile and Not With Tears'.

Did you know Rishi Kapoor only directed one project in his entire movie career? He was clearly passionate about direction but the not-so-prominent success of his directorial debut at the box office probably drenched all his director dreams. Rishi's first and last movie as a director was Aa Ab Laut Chalein that hit the screens in 1999 and it had a stellar star cast of Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. A family drama that revolved around a man's international dreams did very little wonders at the box office.

Check out the Movie Poster

Check out the movie poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"I know I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders. There are a lot of expectations from me too. A lot of hard work and enthusiasm has gone into the making of this film. I want to do my best and see the results before deciding what to do," he once said when asked if he plans to direct more movies in future. Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan in The Same Frame: Fans Pay an Emotional Tribute to the Actors by Looking Back at Their Scene From D-Day.

Check Out his Tweet

Filming in New York,1998-“ Aa ab laut chalen”- title so symbolic today! https://t.co/sCTEt10Akg — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 15, 2019

Interestingly, the actor had once shared a tweet about 'Aa Ab Laut Chalein' while he was returning to Mumbai from New York after completing his cancer treatment.