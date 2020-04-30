Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67: 10 Evergreen Movies to Watch and Remember Bollywood’s Quintessential Chocolate Boy (and How to Watch Them Online on YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime)

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67: 10 Evergreen Romantic Movies of the Legend

How can Bollywood bear two heartbreaks in two consecutive days? After Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 due to complications due to colon infections, now we hear veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too left for his heavenly abode on April 29 after being admitted in hospital suffering from breathlessness. Incidentally, both the actors, who only worked in one film D-Day, had been battling cancers and were on the path of recovery, when the double tragedy happened. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Bollywood Actor's Death, Says 'He Was a Powerhouse of Talent'.

Rishi Kapoor, who was 67 at the time of his demise, began his acting innings as a child actor. His most notable young role was playing the teenage version of his father Raj Kapoor's character in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. The late aj Kapoor later launched Rishi as young lead (along with Dimple Kapadia) in Bobby, three years later. Bobby was a huge blockbuster and from thereon, Rishi Kapoor established himself as a quintessential romantic hero in the '70s, '80s and '90s. During the mid '90s, Rishi Kapoor took a break from acting and later returned to cinema, this time with a focus on character roles. Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed.

In this special tribute feature, let's look at 10 such evergreen films where Rishi Kapoor was the chocolate boy ready to woo the hearts of the women.

Bobby

Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor in Bobby

This bold and beautiful movie, which is more of a happier take on Romeo & Juliet, launched both Rishi and Dimple in grand style and is still remembered for its evergreen soundtrack. You can watch Bobby on YouTube and MX Player.

Rafoo Chakkar

Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor in Rafoo Chakkar

Rishi Kapoor and the late Paintal go drag in this fun remake of the Hollywood classic, Some Like It Hot. Rishi was paired with his future spouse, Neetu Singh. You can watch Rafoo Chakkar on YouTube.

Khel Khel Mein

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in Khel Khel Mein

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh pair up again for this romantic thriller where two college sweethearts play a harmless prank that comes with a cost. The music by RD Burman is still very popular, especially the songs, "Ek Main Aur Ek Tu", "Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge" and "Humne Tumko Dekha". You can watch Khel Khel Mein on YouTube.

Laila Majnu

Rishi Kapoor in Laila Majnu

Rishi Kapoor and Ranjeeta play the titular leads in this tragic love story based on a famous folklore. You can watch Laila Majnu on Zee5 and YouTube.

Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Rishi Kapoor in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

A romantic thriller, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, co-starring Tariq Khan ,Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan, and Zeenat Aman along with Rishi, is still remembered for its songs, "Bachna Ae Haseeno", "Mil Gaya Hum Ko Saathi", "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen", "Yeh Ladka Haye Allah Kaisa Hai Deewana" and "Kya Hua Tera Waada". You can watch Hum Kisise Kum Naheen on Zee5.

Amar Akbar Anthony

Rishi Kapoor in Amar Akbar Anthony

The defining films of '70s multi-starrer potboilers, the late Manmohan Desai's masala drama has Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and the late Vinod Khanna as the titular leads, along with Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh. The movie was famous for promoting the 'siblings separated at childhood' trope in Indian cinema and also remembered for its songs. You can watch Amar Akbar Anthony on Netflix and YouTube.

Karz

Rishi Kapoor in Karz

Not many know that this Subhash Ghai film was a flop at the box office, despite having a killer RD Burman soundtrack and an interesting premise with a reincarnation twist. Over the years, Karz, also starring Simi Garewal and Tina Munim (now Ambani), is considered a classic, with Himesh Reshammiya also remaking the film. You can watch Karz on Zee5.

Prem Rog

Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in Prem Rog

Prem Rog, directed by Raj Kapoor, was a social drama that discussed widow remarriages, considered a taboo in many parts of the country then, and is therefore a very bold film. The movie starred Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead. You can watch Prem Rog on YouTube.

Chandni

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in Chandni

The Yash Chopra romantic classic starred three actors in the lead - Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna - who are no longer with us, along with the director himself. At least, we have this beautiful movie to remember them by, as well as its lovely soundtrack. You can watch Chandni on Prime Video.

Damini

Rishi Kapoor and Meenakshi Sheshadri in Damini

Damini may remembered most for Sunny Deol's explosive dialogues, "Dhai Kilo Ka Haath" and "Tareekh Pe Tareekh". But let's not forget that even Rishi Kapoor is so good in the film as the husband of the titular Damini, who comes out in support of her to give justice to their raped maid, fighting his own family. You can watch Damini on Prime Video.