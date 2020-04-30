Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Bollywood Actor's Death, Says 'He Was a Powerhouse of Talent'

Narendra Modi condoles the death of Rishi kapoor (Photo Credits: PTI & Instagram)

New Delhi, April 30: PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his condolences on account of actor Rishi Kapoor's death today. While conveying his thoughts with the kin of Kapoor, Modi also prayed that the departed soul rests in peace. Expressing his grief over the untimely demise of the veteran actor, he said, "He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans."

Earlier in the day, other political members like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chattisgarh Cabinet Minister TS Singh Deo, Surendranagar MP Dr Mahendra Munjapara and others condoled the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor Dies at 67: Political Leaders Condole Veteran Bollywood Actor's Death.

Check PM Narendra Modi's condolence message:

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor was in the hospital for a while, owing to breathing issues. He was earlier diagnosed with cancer. The actor complained of breathing problems on Wednesday night. He was admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, as confirmed by brother Randhir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to confirm the news of Kapoor's death today.

On Wednesday, India lost another versatile actor Irrfan Khan who died at the age of 53 in Mumbai. He was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour which is a rare form of cancer - nearly two years ago. The sudden death of both the actors has shaken the industry and have left people grieving their demise.