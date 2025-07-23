Mumbai, July 23: Actress Neetu Kapoor often uses social media to remember her late actor husband, Rishi Kapoor. Going down the memory lane once again, she took to the stories section of her Instagram and treated her InstaFam with a throwback photo of Rishi Ji and baby Riddhima Kapoor. The still showed Rishi Ji kissing Riddhima on the head, while Neetu adorably looked at the father and daughter duo. “Rare and nostalgic", Neetu captioned the post.

Originally shared by one of the fan pages, the photo was reshared by Neetu. A couple of days back, Neetu recalled another fond memory with late Rishi Ji. She dropped an old still of the 'Do Dooni Chaar' actor from the 1984 General elections on social media. Neetu posted a black and white pic of Rishi Ji standing in the queue to cast his vote like a responsible citizen. Rishi Kapoor’s Fifth Death Anniversary: ‘Miss You, Kapoor Sahab’, Posts Neetu Kapoor, As She Reflects on Late Husband’s Zest for Life.

He was all smiles as he posed in a shirt and denim, along with a stylish cap. Talking about Rishi Ji and Neetu's love saga, the couple first met on the set of the 1974 release, "Zehreela Insaan". Although they started off as just colleagues, their relationship soon transpired into love. After being in a relationship for some time, these two finally tied the knot as per Hindu rituals in 1980. Neetu Kapoor Drops Throwback Video of Little Samara Sahani Singing ‘Balam Pichkari’ As She Turns 14 Today.

Neetu Kapoor Treats With a Rare Pic of Rishi Kapoor With Baby Riddhima

They embraced parenthood in 1980 as they welcomed their daughter, Riddhima, which was followed by the birth of their son Ranbir in 1982. Rishi and Neetu were one of the most adored on-screen pairs in Bollywood of their time. These two ended up working together in multiple projects such as "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Doosara Aadmi", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", and "Khel Khel Mein", to name just a few. However, Rishi Ji passed away on 30th April 2020 at the age of 76 after losing a two-year battle with leukemia. Work-wise, Neetu will soon be sharing the screen with daughter Riddhima in director Ashish R Mohan's next, named "DKS" for now.

