Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: These Throwback Pics of the Late Bollywood Actor Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Indian Cinema has lost another precious gem, Rishi Kapoor. After a two-year long battle with leukemia, the actor passed away on April 30, 2020 at 8.45AM. He has been not only a wonderful actor onscreen, but even off screen, he was a kind-hearted person. The actor who inherited acting skills from his illustrious family, set up a new fan following for him as he entered the entertainment industry. Rishi Kapoor had made his first full-fledged appearance in Bollywood with the film Bobby in which Dimple Kapadia was paired opposite him. From then on, he only climbed the ladder of success. Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67, Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan Confirms the Sad News.

Be it the family members or industry pals or fans, all prayed for his speedy recovery and good health. However, he could not stay with us all for long, but definitely left some lovely memories behind. The fans simply love to dig the unseen pictures of the stars. Rishi Kapoor’s family album is meant to be star-studded with most of them working in the film industry. Especially, the new generation is curious about his camaraderie with son, Ranbir Kapoor. Here are a few pics of the actor with the family that will show that he is always a family-man first! Rishi Kapoor Death: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Condolences On Social Media.

The later Bollywood actor’s family issued a statement in which it was mentioned, “He (Rishi Kapoor) was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.” Rest In Peace, Rishi Kapoor! Prayers and Strength to his family and loved ones.