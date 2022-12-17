Riteish Deshmukh has a very interesting careergraph. He started out as a solo lead but his biggest hits have all been multi-starrers. He did try his hands with solo hero roles but didn't get much luck there. But whenever he joined forces with big stars, he turned out to be the scene stealer in the movies. There's also a reason behind which we will discuss some other day. Today, let's talk about some of these big movies with big stars which ended up being a Riteish Deshmukh show throughout!

Bluffmaster

Don't get us wrong, we loved Abhishek Bachchan in the film - one of those films where the man has actually done a splendid job. But Riteish as the goofy friend of the actor is just fascinating, especially towards the end.

Housefull

While Housefull has consistently gone from bad to worse, Riteish is perhaps the only one who can still make us laugh here.

Masti

Masti was seen as more of a Vivek Oberoi film as he was the blue-eyed boy of the industry at that point in time. But it was Riteish's 'Doctor Doctor' act that stayed with us more.

Ek Villain

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's love couldn't make as much impact as Riteish hate did. He was pure evil and evoked goosebumps every time he appeared on the screen. What a spectacular act!

Naach

Many don't even remember this RGV film starring Antara Mali and Abhishek Bachchan. But many do remember Riteish Deshmukh as the director with the hots for Mali. His role was turned into an insignificant one but this man turned it around to be the only redeeming factor in the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).