The dance anthem of 2026 is officially here-and it's arrived with a command: put your dancing shoes on to groove to Naache Naache. As anticipation around Prabhas' The RajaSaab continues to snowball into a full-blown phenomenon, the film's music album has dropped its most explosive offering yet. Naache Naache is a mood, a memory, and a mass moment rolled into one. With this release, The RajaSaab signals loud and clear that it's not only aiming to dominate the box office, but also the dance floors.

Watch ‘The RajaSaab’ Song ‘Naache Naache’:

‘Naache Naache’ Blends Retro With Rebel Vibe

A remake of a track that stayed etched in the hearts of an entire generation, Naache Naache returns with a rebellious new-age swagger. Visually, the song starring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, is a retro-glam rebellion. Silver bling, high-voltage styling, and pulsating choreography set the tone as the cast lets loose, pulling off their sharpest moves with unapologetic flair. The aesthetic leans into nostalgia, but the energy is fiercely contemporary.

‘Naache Naache’ Grand Launch Dazzles Fans

The song was unveiled amid huge fanfare, turning its launch into an event in itself. The spotlight shone bright on the film's leading ladies, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar, who brought glamour, grace and firepower to the celebration. Joining them were producer (name to be added), director Maruthi, and music maestro Thaman S, the man responsible for re-engineering a cult favourite into today's biggest dance anthem. The grand launch event unfolded as a full-fledged RajaSaab spectacle, featuring the film's glimpse, the trailer and the explosive release of the Naache Naache song, turning the evening into a celebration of everything the world of The RajaSaab promises.

Producer on ‘Naache Naache’ Nostalgia

Speaking about the song, the producer highlighted its emotional and cultural recall, saying, “Naache Naache carries nostalgia that instantly connects across generations. We knew the responsibility that came with recreating a song people deeply love. This version respects the past but speaks the language of today; it’s celebratory, stylish and designed to be enjoyed on the biggest scale possible. We hope it gives the audience a dance fest in theatres.”

Maruthi Calls ‘Naache Naache’ Film’s Pulse

Director Maruthi, who has openly worn his faith in The RajaSaab on his sleeve, called the song a defining pulse of the film. He said, "This song represents the spirit of The RajaSaab - fearless, flamboyant and full of life. We didn't want to play it safe. The idea was to take something familiar and inject it with rebellion and glamour. When you watch Naache Naache, you should feel the urge to move before you even realise it. We're excited for the audiences to own this dance anthem."

Thaman S on ‘Naache Naache’ Remake

For Thaman S, the track was both a challenge and a thrill. Reflecting on reinventing a classic, the composer shared, “Some songs stay with people forever, and that’s a blessing, but also a huge responsibility. With Naache Naache, I wanted to preserve its infectious hook while giving it a powerful rebellious soundscape. It’s louder, bolder, and meant to explode in theatres. This is a song that gives and demands energy from the audience.” Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. It is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

