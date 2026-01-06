The makers of The RajaSaab unveiled the film’s energetic track Naache Naache at a grand song launch held today, bringing together the cast and crew to celebrate the film and share insights into its journey so far. The event was attended by actors Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani, along with producer Vishwa Prasad. ‘The RajaSaab’ Song ‘Naache Naache’: Prabhas’ Upcoming Film Drops Retro-Charged Rebel Dance Anthem Set To Rule 2026! (Watch Video)

Vishwa Prasad Teases Prabhas’ New Look

Speaking at the event, Producer Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory described The RajaSaab as the biggest film produced by the banner so far and teased audiences about Prabhas’s new avatar in the film: “In Hindi cinema, we began our journey with Karthikeya 2. Last year, we followed it up with Jaat and Mirai. Now, we are coming with The RajaSaab. This is the largest movie we have made so far. Of course, this [The RajaSaab] features the biggest pan-India star. You will see Prabhas sir in a look reminiscent of his pre-Baahubali days. The film has fun, comedy, romance, and you certainly won’t miss the action.”

Boman Irani Praises ‘The RajaSaab’ Sets

Boman Irani shared his experience of coming on board the film and working with director Maruthi. Responding to a question about whether he gave Maruthi any direction, given his own experience as a director, Boman said: “As you mentioned earlier, I have directed films, and this time Mr. Maruthi is directing. Did I give him any trouble? From beginning to end, from morning to evening, I kept telling him in Telugu—Maruthi sir, see…When I first reached the set, there was really no need to say anything. The set itself is so amazing. Beyond its sheer size and scale, if you look at the detailing in every design element, you genuinely feel like you are in another world. I would roam around the set for almost an hour—it actually takes that long to complete one full round. Observing everything closely really helps you as an actor; it helps shape your character. When it comes to Maruthi sir, especially with the special effects, apart from what you see on the set, many things are happening that we are witnessing for the first time.” ‘The RajaSaab’ Promotions: Boman Irani Praises Co-Star Prabhas’ Humility, Says ‘He Doesn’t Want You To Treat Him Like a Superstar’ (Watch Video)

Zarina Wahab on Joining ‘The RajaSaab’

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab spoke about her connection to the story and her experience working on the film, sharing: “In films, the story is always about family. Any artist can fit into it, whether it is me or anyone else. When they offered me the film, they explained the outline, and I liked it very much. I immediately said yes and agreed to do it. And after hearing Prabhas’s name, there was no second thought. So I said, Let’s do it. After working on the film, I must say our producer is such a simple person, yet he is one of the biggest producers. I can’t tell you how much effort he has put into this film. He never said no to anything. Thank you so much.”

Malavika Mohanan on Her Telugu Debut

Malavika Mohanan, who is making her Telugu debut with The RajaSaab, spoke about how special the project is for her: “I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to have worked with Prabhas and happy to have known him in person. He’s very sweet. As they all say, Darling is a very, very correct nickname for Prabhas sir. And to answer your question, what is there to show? There’s a lot. It’s like a mad world. There are things you can’t even think of. Expect the unexpected, you can say that, because you don’t know what’s going to happen at every point. It’s a mixed bag of emotions.”

Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar on ‘The RajaSaab’

Nidhhi Agerwal shared that The RajaSaab marks her return to Mumbai after eight years since her Hindi debut, and spoke about some of her most memorable moments from the film: “What was the most special moment for you in this film? I had shot my first song, Do. So that was, I think, pretty beautiful. Ugaani has also come, Sahana Sahana. The Hindi version is also sounding superb. So it would be that, and it would be working for the entire team.” Riddhi Kumar thanked the makers and the team for the opportunity to be part of a large-scale pan-India film, sharing her experience of working with the cast and crew: “Everybody says that the biggest star is somebody who is actually grounded, in touch with reality, and genuinely kind. That was exactly my experience. I was surrounded by the kindest people and had the most wonderful co-actors to work with.” ‘The Raja Saab’ Trailer 2.0: Prabhas Faces Evil Threats Inside a Deadly Mansion Haunted by Sanjay Dutt in Maruthi’s Upcoming Telugu Horror Comedy (Watch Video)

‘The RajaSaab’ Set for Pan-India Release

The event concluded with the team interacting with the media and posing for photographs, as Naache Naache was officially unveiled amid much enthusiasm. The energetic track received a warm response at the launch, further building anticipation for the film’s release. Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory. Headlined by Prabhas, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. Slated for a pan-India release, The RajaSaab will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9, 2026.

