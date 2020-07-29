Mumbai, July 29: Actor Riteish Deshmukh is using social media to show off the singing talent of his son, Rahyl.

He posted a video of the little boy singing, mostly illegiblr where Rahyl mentions he likes the song and says it should be part of the movie, for which he came up with an imaginary title! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza Recreate 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' Title Track to Celebrate 17 Years of Their Debut Film (Watch Video).

Riteish Deshmukh's Tweet

Dear, ⁦@VishalDadlani⁩ & ⁦@ShekharRavjiani⁩ - Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana pic.twitter.com/Va9rvm2zQE — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 29, 2020

"Dear VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani - Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana," he wrote while posting the video on Instagram and Twitter.

Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh recently went off to a farm in Latur with their sons, Riaan, six, and Rahyl, four.

