Ron Howard Birthday Special: 5 Films Made by the Versatile Filmmaker That You Should Not Miss

Ron Howard is the kind of director who may have made some of your favourite movies, even if he did go on to make the sole box office flop in the Star Wars history - Solo: A Star Wars Story. And of course, the movie adaptations of Dan Brown's novels. But do not complain about the latter, for you turned them into hits, didn't ya? But Ron Howard is beyond Han Solo's expository prequel that went nowhere and Robert Langdon discovering conspiracies within Christian architecture. Ron Howard Blames Toxic 'Star Wars' Fans for Failure of 'Solo'.

Ron Howard began his career as an actor, before he turned towards direction with the 1977 film Grand Theft Auto. In a career spanning more than four decades as a director, Howard had tried his hands at different genres with varying degrees of successes. The versatile filmmaker turns 66 on March 1, 2020. On this special occasion, here's a look at the five best films that Ron Howard has given us.

Apollo 13

Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks in Apollo 13

This thrilling space drama is based on the real-life aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission. Starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and Ed Harris in the lead, the movie is about the three astronauts who attempt to go to the Moon but their spacecraft develops a snag. As they try to work their ways around the glitches, their counterparts on Earth do their best to get them home. Equally thrilling and equally dramatic in parts, some say this is Howard's best film to date. A statement I might not dare to disagree.

Rush

Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl in Rush

While the world is going gaga over Ford V Ferrari in 2019, Ron Howard made an incredible moving on car-racing in 2013 with two MCU stars in the lead. Starring Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo) in the lead, Rush is based on the real-life rivalry between the self-destructive James Hunt and the no-nonsense Niki Lauda during the 1976 Formula 1 motor-racing season. Technically proficient especially how the racing scenes are picturised, and with some really good drama, Rush remains one of Howard's best underrated films.

A Beautiful Mind

Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind

When it comes to making films based on real-life stories, Howard does have a knack spinning some good films (one more to come in the list). A Beautiful Mind is based on the life of mathematician and Nobel laureate John Nash, and his struggles with paranoid schizophrenia that affects both his married life and work. The film features excellent performances from Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

Cocoon

A Still from Cocoon

Howard merges sci-fi elements with a heart tugging drama about old age and mortality. The movie is about a group of geriatrics in an old age home who discover aliens in their neighbourhood and their special swimming pool, that allows them to regain their youth even if temporarily. It's a very sweet movie with some good performances with an Oscar-winning turn by Don Ameche.

Frost/Nixon

Michael Sheen in Frost/Nixon

Howard recreates a compelling drama about the controversial interview between former US President Richard Nixon and British journalist David Frost. With fantastic acting turns from the lead stars Frank Langella and Michael Sheen, Frost/Nixon is riveting right from the start to the explosive finale, also featuring a strong supporting cast.