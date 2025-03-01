March 1, 2025, Special Days: March 1, 2025, is packed with significant observances worldwide. Phulera Dooj 2025 falls on March 1 and is considered an auspicious day associated with Lord Krishna, often seen as a day free from doshas, making it ideal for weddings. Ramakrishna Jayanti 2025 is also on March 1, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, a revered saint and spiritual leader known for his teachings on devotion and unity of religions. It marks Saint David’s Day in Wales, the March 1st Independence Movement Day in South Korea, and Baba Marta in Bulgaria. Cultural celebrations include Martisor in Romania and Earth God's Birthday in Taiwan. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Awareness days such as Self-Injury Awareness Day, Endometriosis Awareness Day, and Zero Discrimination Day highlight important health and social issues. Environmental causes are recognised with World Seagrass Day and World Civil Defense Day. Other notable events include International Women of Color Day, International Wheelchair Day, and World Compliment Day. In the United States, National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, National Pig Day, National Welsh Corgi Day, and Peace Corps Day are observed.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 1, 2025 (Saturday)

Phulera Dooj Ramakrishna Jayanti Chandra Darshan in March 2025 Baba Marta in Bulgaria Baby Sleep Day Earth God's Birthday in Taiwan Endometriosis Awareness Day The March 1st Independence Movement Day in South Korea Martisor in Romania International Women of Color Day International Wheelchair Day International Open Data Day National Black Women in Jazz and the Arts Day National Minnesota Day National Peanut Butter Lover's Day in the United States National Pig Day in the United States National Wedding Planning Day in the United States National Welsh Corgi Day in the United States Peace Corps Day in the United States Public Risk Management Awareness Day in the United States Saint David’s Day Self-Injury Awareness Day World Civil Defense Day World Compliment Day World Seagrass Day Zero Discrimination Day International Women’s Week

Famous March 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Justin Bieber Lupita Nyong'o Javier Bardem Zack Snyder Brad Falchuk Kesha Jensen Ackles Paul Hollywood Ron Howard Nitish Kumar K. Stalin Krystle D'Souza Salil Ankola Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (1944-2024) Shahid Afridi

Death Anniversaries on March 1

Manmohan Desai died on 1 March 1994 (age 57 years) Fateh Singh Rathore died on 1 March 2011 (age 72 years)

