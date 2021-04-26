Actress and influencer Ruhi Singh says it is tough to make a mark in Bollywood if you don't have the right backing. The actress, who has worked in films as Calendar Girls and Ishq Forever, as well as web series such as Spotlight, Bang Baang and Chakravyuh, says an outsider has to be mentally strong to make it in the industry. "It's very tough to make space for yourself in Bollywood, especially if you are someone who's come from a small town like me, and are standing up on your own terms and are a self-made person or a one-woman army. That's what I call myself," Ruhi, who hails from Jaipur, told IANS. Sunidhi Chauhan: People Need To Stop Dividing Bollywood and Independent Music.

"I believe in keeping it simple, I give it my best shot during auditions and hope that someone sees the spark in me and believes in me. It's easy to say that it's tough out there and it is, it can dampen your spirit but that's where mental strength comes into play. I know I am not a quitter and I just continue to work hard on every aspect. I think if you have the talent and skill sets, the opportunities will come your way," she says. Radhe: Will Salman Khan’s Hybrid Release Plan for His Film Change Bollywood’s Box Office Game?

Talking about her upcoming project web series "Runaway Lugai", she says: "I am not allowed to talk about ‘Runaway Lugai' as of now, but I can say that it's a very entertaining project and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. It's a character I have never portrayed before and I can't wait to see it out in the public domain," she says.

