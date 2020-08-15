Sadak 2 first song, Tum Se Hi promises a beautiful album ahead. The song composed and sung by Ankit Tiwari isn't situational but highlights beautiful moments and chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Since Sadak was praised for its melodious album, there were high expectations from Sadak 2's music problem and we are glad to say that their musical journey has started on a pleasing note. It's a typical slow romantic number that's bound to make you miss your partner if you're a sucker for love tracks. Sadak 2 Music Composer Denies Plagiarism Accusation: 'Ishq Kamaal Doesn't Share Resemblance To Any Other Song'.

Tum Se Hi tries to make us aware of Alia and Aditya's relationship and also introduces us to their love story. When it comes to visuals, there's nothing new about it. We have the same Aditya Roy Kapur who's singing romantic tracks for his ladylove with his similar expressions. But leaving that aside, the song has potential. You may not like it at this very instance but give it some time. It's bound to make you fall in love with it sooner or later. Speaking of tracks, we also read reports of the makers reprising 'Tumhe Apna Banane Ki' for the sequel. Wonder if they even implemented on that thought. Sadak 2 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Next Looks Like a Worthy Sequel (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song Here

Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt along with Alia and Aditya will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. The film is a sequel to Dutt's previous release and will revolve around the Godmen in our country. Sanjay Dutt will reportedly finish the dubbing for it before he leaves for his treatment abroad.

