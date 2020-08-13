As if Saadak 2 had not courted enough controversy before its release already, here is one more. The trailer of the film is allegedly the most disliked movie trailer on YouTube with 6.4 million thumbs down. Earlier, a Pakistani musician, Shezan Saleem aka JO-G, gave viewers another reason to dislike the video alleging that the song in the footage, "Ishq Kamaal", is plagiarised from his composition that came out years ago. Music composer, Suniljeet, had denied the allegation saying that there is no resemblance between the two songs. Sadak 2 Marks Mahesh Bhatt's Directorial Comeback After 21 Years; Arth, Saaransh and Others - Here's a Look At His Films With Highest IMDB Ratings.

Music composer Suniljeet, has said, "'Ishq Kamaal' is my original composition and doesn't share a resemblance to any other song. Everybody involved in making this song including singer Javed Ali, has added his magic to the music. This is my debut as a music director and all I hope for is that people like the song when it comes out. Shalu Vaish and I have worked with all our heart to live up to the expectation of Sadak 2 music."

Check Out Sheazn Saleem's Accusatory Tweet Here:

@foxstarhindi What do we do about this. Copied from a song that I produced in Pakistan and launched in 2011. Let's talk guys. pic.twitter.com/BtKAHzPYMI — Shezan Saleem a.k.a JO-G (@ssaleemofficial) August 12, 2020

While the trailer of Sadak 2 does not look enticing, viewers were still looking forward to the music. Films produced under Vishesh Films banner by the Bhatts have a history of having great, melodious, chart-busting music for even the dullest films.

But, also, to be noted, that songs like "Ya Ali", "Tu Hi Meri Shab", "Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai", "Kaho Na Kaho" have also been accused of being copied. Sadak 2 Trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt's Film Promo Garners Dislikes in Lakhs on YouTube Thanks to The Ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput Controversy.

Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. It was highly publicised that the movie will be Pooja Bhatt's acting comeback, including a poster billing her name. But she was not present in the trailer for even a second. At least not in flesh.

